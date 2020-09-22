FirstCoin (FRST) 1-Day Volume Hits $86.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $117,868.83 and approximately $86.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

