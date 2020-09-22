FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 112006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGROY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

