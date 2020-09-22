FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,673. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 20.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth $255,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstService by 31.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

