Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.59

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.59 and last traded at $131.31, with a volume of 21567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -186.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

