Flash Price Tops $0.0047 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $328.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00230394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.01402783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00185582 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.