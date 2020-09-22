Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.95. 1,625,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 541,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Hobby purchased 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 145,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at $375,208.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 244,630 shares of company stock worth $580,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,827,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

