Flowchain Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $287,210.50 and approximately $18,565.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.58 or 0.04430464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

