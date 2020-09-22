Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Cowen cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 43,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Flowserve by 50.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after acquiring an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

