Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

