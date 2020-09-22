FNB Protocol Trading Down 24.2% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00230498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00084251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.01406306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00185412 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,193,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

