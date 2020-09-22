Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

