FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti raised their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,010 shares of company stock worth $1,928,119 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.