Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 3,241,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 835% from the average daily volume of 346,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Forward Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 10.02%.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.