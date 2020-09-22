FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) PT Raised to C$1.64

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.62 to C$1.64 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FPX Nickel has a 52-week low of C$56.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

