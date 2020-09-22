Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Trading Down 0.9%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)’s share price fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.95. 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter.

