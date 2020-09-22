Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.20

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 362400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $184,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Freedom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the first quarter worth about $337,000.

Freedom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

