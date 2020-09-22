Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/1/2020 – Freeline Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Freeline Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Freeline Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Freeline Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

FRLN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,798. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

