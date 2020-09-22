Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.37 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Frenkel Topping Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44 ($0.57). 23,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.90. Frenkel Topping Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price (up from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Elaine Cullen-Grant acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

