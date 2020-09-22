Friendz Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $290,610.48 and $136,179.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.44 or 0.04420222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,816,525 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

