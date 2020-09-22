FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $340.04 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $340.04 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00034319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.02 or 0.04399426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

