FunFair Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $348,877.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, ABCC and Livecoin.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, C2CX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

