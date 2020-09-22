FUTURAX Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $7,857.33 and $15,412.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00078942 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001327 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043841 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00100589 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008620 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.