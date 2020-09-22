G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 15,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,476. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.