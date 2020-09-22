G4S (LON:GFS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on G4S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Shares of GFS traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 7,766,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,784. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.83.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

