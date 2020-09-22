Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). 3,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 117,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.93. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million and a PE ratio of 55.00.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.