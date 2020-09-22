GAMB (GMB) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $517,390.69 and approximately $371.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

GAMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

