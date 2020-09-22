GAN (NYSE:GAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NYSE:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie started coverage on GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GAN in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.57. 856,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,027. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

