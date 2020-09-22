GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $47,469.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00419175 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

