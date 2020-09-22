Gemini Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 13,897,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

