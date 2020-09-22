Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.44. 277,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 209,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $144,187,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $24,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

