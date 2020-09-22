GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $12,448.46 and approximately $58.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,775,592 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

