Genocea Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average volume of 529 call options.

Shares of GNCA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.32. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,090,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.