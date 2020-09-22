GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $693,476.60

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. GeoCoin has a market cap of $693,476.60 and $603.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00416830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,582.33 or 1.00958643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000684 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

