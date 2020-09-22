GeoDB (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $224,592.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

