German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $718.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.81.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 230.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 527.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.