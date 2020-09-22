GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. GGL Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

