Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $61.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

