Giga Metals Corp (TSE:HNC) Director Robert A. Morris Sells 30,000 Shares

Giga Metals Corp (TSE:HNC) Director Robert A. Morris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,550.

