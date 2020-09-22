Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GAIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $306.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

