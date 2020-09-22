GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.21 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,320 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $113,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

