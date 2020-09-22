Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.64% of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.