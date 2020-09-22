GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $249,476.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,506.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.82 or 0.03272545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.02051525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00419175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00884958 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00511551 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

