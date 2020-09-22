Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

