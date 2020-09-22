Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,558. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $16,167,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 111.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 1,497,495 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $13,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 129.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

