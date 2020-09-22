goeasy Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

GSY opened at C$61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.08. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$80.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 7.3800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

