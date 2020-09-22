goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.08. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 7.3800004 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

