Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

GLNG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

