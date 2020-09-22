Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

GMLP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 8,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

