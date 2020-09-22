Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.82. 223,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 323,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

