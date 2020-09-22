Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOGL. ValuEngine lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 5,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

